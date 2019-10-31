International Development News
Punjab CM inaugurates development projects worth Rs 96cr ahead of Prakash Purab

  PTI
  Sultanpur
  Updated: 31-10-2019 16:26 IST
  Created: 31-10-2019 16:26 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday inaugurated projects worth around Rs 96 crores here to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Digitally inaugurating these projects at a public gathering here, Singh said it was a "humble contribution" of his government to commemorate the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations at Sultanpur Lodhi, where the first Sikh guru spent over 18 years of his life and attained enlightenment.

Singh said these projects would further ensure the holistic development of the holy city, besides facilitating millions of devotees expected to arrive from across the globe to pay their obeisance on this sacred occasion. He recalled that his father had organised a mega eye checkup camp in the memory of Guru Nanak Dev 50 years ago, and said he was blessed to commemorate such a momentous event.

Sikhism, which was born a few centuries ago, has made unprecedented contribution in different fields across the globe, the chief minister said. Singh called upon people to light a diya at their homes in the evening as a humble tribute to Guru Nanak Dev, whose 550th Prakash Purb's main event would be held here on November 12.

Among the projects launched on Thursday were three high-level bridges constructed over holy Kali Bein at a cost of Rs 9.30 crore and six roads repaired and widened at a cost of Rs 30.72 crore. Special repair of 13 roads leading to Sultanpur Lodhi has also been completed at a cost of Rs 31.30 crore to ensure smooth flow of traffic, especially during the event.

The chief minister also inaugurated two foot over bridges for devotees across the holy Kali Bein at a cost of Rs 1.38 crore, besides dedicating two pontoon bridges constructed over the rivulet at a cost Rs 2 crore for providing passage to VVIPs without obstructing the movement of pilgrims. A state-of-the-art rest house has also been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.39 crore.

With a view to facilitating devotees to take a dip in the historic Kali Bein, the state government has already completed the work of lining, cleaning and fencing of the Bein, besides strengthening its left and right side banks. Singh inaugurated the 'Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Bio Diversity Park' and a conservation forest set up at Bir Shikargah on Kanjli Road Kapurthala at a cost of Rs 2.59 crore.

An upgraded bus stand constructed at a cost of Rs 5.97 crore was also inaugurated. Earlier, while taking stock of the arrangements, the chief minister was informed that three tented cities had been set up at a cost of Rs 53 crore to accommodate the over 35,000 pilgrims expected to visit Sultanpur Lodhi during the mega event.

He directed the Punjab transport department to ensure plying of special buses within the state to facilitate devotees, and also asked them to provide free services of intra-city mini buses and e-rickshaws. The state government is spending Rs 235 crore on infrastructural work, Rs 480 crore for setting up of Institute of Inter-Faith Studies and Rs 300 crore for Pind Babe Nanak Da as part of the development of the region for the celebrations.

