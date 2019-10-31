International Development News
Offered less drug, addict kills another in Delhi; held

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:44 IST
Offering less amount of drug to an addict proved fatal for a man who allegedly injected the larger share of the narcotics into himself in Outer North Delhi's Bawana, police said on Thursday. The body of Hussain, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana, was found on Sunday morning in A- block of the same locality, they said.

Hussain, aged around 45, was also a drug addict and had been missing since Saturday night, a senior police official said. During investigation, police nabbed Mohammad Mumtaz as Hussain was last seen with him, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

Mumtaz (28), also a resident of JJ Colony, revealed during interrogation that a quarrel started between him and Hussain after he offered him less drug to inject, following which he cut his throat with a knife, the DCP said. The arrested accused also tried to strangle Hussain and later hit him with a stone, he said.

The body of Hussain carried an incised wound to the neck, injuries on head and face. One strip of plastic bag was tied around his neck. Two bloodstained stones were also lying near the body, police said.

