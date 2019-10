A warden of a privateresidential school in Vikarabad district was on Thursday takeninto custody for allegedly attempting to sexually assault twominor boys of the institute, police said

The 23-year-old warden allegedly tried to sexuallyabuse the boys, aged 12 and 13, in their rooms on August 12and October 29.

