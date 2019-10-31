Javadekar calls formation of J-K, Ladakh UTs a start to 'new chapter'

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday called the formation of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories 'a start to a new chapter'. Javadekar was speaking at an event organised here to mark the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas where he paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary.

"Recently, a historic decision was taken by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha with the abrogation of Article 370. Pleased to announce that both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have come into being as Union Territories from today, which is a start to a new chapter," he said while addressing students of different schools. With the J-K Reorganisation Act coming into effect today, on the same day as Patel's birth anniversary, the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been officially bifurcated into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

RK Mathur and GC Murmu were sworn as Lieutenant Governors of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively. It is for the first time that a state has been bifurcated into Union Territories. Now, India has nine Union Territories.

Recalling the rich contributions made by Patel in unifying 565 princely states, he said "Sardar Patel convinced and brought all states together. He taught us unity." "Earlier Statue of Liberty in America was the tallest statue of the world, today we can say proudly that we have the Statue of Unity which is the tallest in the world," he added urging students to visit the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. (ANI)

