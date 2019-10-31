International Development News
Development News Edition

Tripura HC rejects bail plea of former minister Badal Choudhury in PWD scam case

Tripura High Court on Thursday rejected bail petition of former state Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Badal Chowdhury in connection with the Rs 600 crore PWD scam.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Agartala (Tripura)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:57 IST
Tripura High Court. Image Credit: ANI

Tripura High Court on Thursday rejected bail petition of former state Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Badal Chowdhury in connection with the Rs 600 crore PWD scam. Chowdhury, also the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA, was arrested by the police on October 21 in the matter after he was brought to a hospital in Agartala by his family.

The 72-year-old leader had managed to avoid arrest in the matter for over six days after a Tripura court had, on October 17, rejected anticipatory bail of Choudhury in the case. Earlier on August 23, vigilance sleuths had quizzed Choudhury over irregularities in construction work and misuse of power during his tenure as PWD-minister from 2008-2009.

Chowdhury is a five-time MLA during which he has served as minister in various capacity including PWD and Finance. He is also a one-time MP of the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

