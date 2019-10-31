Karna govt bans adulterated vermilion at temples

The Karnataka government onThursday announced a ban on use of adulterated vermilion andsandalwood extracts at temples controlled by it, followingcomplaints from devotees. There are about 35,000 temples under the Muzrai department in Karnataka.

Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojari said there were complaints that chemical mixed kumkum (vermilion) was being used at temples, affecting skin. "So we have issued a circular today that chemical mixed kumkum should not be used at temples for the sake of colour orattraction, it is banned," he said.

"We will control it at the temple level first, to which our jurisdiction isconfined to. From the circular we are issuing, use of such chemical mixed kumkum and sandalwood extract will be stopped,"he told reporters here. Discussions will be held with other departments to put an end to such preparation of adulterated kumkum, the minister said.

According to him, there was need for coordination between certain departments to control adulteration and to find who prepares and sells them. "..keeping this in mind we will formulate a strategy in the days to come, as of now we have banned it attemples," he said, adding that a meeting of departments concerned will be called soon..

