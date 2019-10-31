International Development News
Delhi Police Special Cell, ITBP team awarded Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for 2019

Delhi Police Special Cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha, Assistant Commissioner of Police Attar Singh, Inspector Shiv Kumar, ASI Rajesh Sharma and Head Constable Adesh Kumar on Thursday were awarded Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for 2019.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Special Cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha, Assistant Commissioner of Police Attar Singh, Inspector Shiv Kumar, ASI Rajesh Sharma and Head Constable Adesh Kumar on Thursday were awarded Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for 2019. The Delhi Police received the honour for arresting two Jammu and Kashmir-based terrorists, Abdul Latif Ganai and Hilal Ahmad in Jan 2019.

Sixteen officials from Indo-Tibetan Border Police were also given the honour for the successful Nanda Devi Search and Rescue Mission. The mission involved the successful retrieval of seven dead bodies near Nanda Devi in Pithoragarh after a 500 hours operation.

The prestigious Home Minister's Special Operation Medal was instituted in June last year and it aims to promote high professional standards of Investigation of Crime in State and Union Territory Police and Central Investigating Agencies (CIAs) in the country. Police Officers of States and Union Territories, Central Police Organisations (CPOs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and security organisations involved in special operations are eligible for it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

