Woman hangs self in Rajasthan's Jhalawar over harassment
A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of her home in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Thursday after being repeatedly harassed by a local man, police said. The incident took place in Pidawa town and the accused has been booked for abetment of suicide, Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Thuhariya said.
No suicide note was found but primary investigation suggested the married woman was under stress as the accused would send her messages and force her speak to him over the phone, the SI said. The man, identified as Dilip Saini, was booked under Indian Penal Code section 306 of IPC on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's father, Thuhariya said. He said the matter is being investigated.
The SI said the woman had also complained about the accused to her husband and her father. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he added.
