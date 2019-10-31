Burglars decamp with gold worth over Rs 20 lakh from house in Central Delhi

Unidentified burglars broke into a house in Central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area after opening its digital door lock and decamped with around half kilogram gold worth over Rs 20 lakh and some cash, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the complainant, who is a resident of Daryaganj, lodged a report stating that on Tuesday, at around 7.30 pm, he went to his relative's house in Lajpat Nagar. Later, his father went to Golcha cinema to drop his mother at around 7.40 pm and returned at around 7.55 pm. When his father came back, he saw the main gate, which had a digital lock, opened, a senior police officer said.

He immediately called his wife and asked whether she had left the door opened. The victim's mother told his father that the door was locked from outside. At around 1.30 pm, when he returned home, he found the almirah on the first floor opened and around half kilogram gold jewellery and Rs 17,000 missing, officials said.

The accused took the keys from another almirah to open the lock of the almirah from where the valuables were stolen, police said. A case under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) was registered at Chandni Mahal police station and investigation initiated, they said.

The complainant has a shop in Bhagirath Palace, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)