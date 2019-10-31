MP: 3 dead, 10 injured due to lightning strike in Sendhwa

Three labourers died and 10 sustained injuries due to a lightning strike in Banihar village of Sendhwa on Thursday.

"Three people have died and 10 have been injured and currently receiving treatment at Civil Hospital in Sendhwa," said Sub-divisional officer TS Baghel.

A Police team is currently on the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

