MP: 3 dead, 10 injured due to lightning strike in Sendhwa
Three labourers died and 10 sustained injuries due to a lightning strike in Banihar village of Sendhwa on Thursday.
"Three people have died and 10 have been injured and currently receiving treatment at Civil Hospital in Sendhwa," said Sub-divisional officer TS Baghel.
A Police team is currently on the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
