ICCR to hold Intl Youth Seminar on teachings of Guru Nanak Dev

Dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will be organising an International Youth Seminar on the teachings of the founder of Sikhism and the religion's contribution in universal well-being on November 6 in the national capital.

  ANI
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:20 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will be organising an International Youth Seminar on the teachings of the founder of Sikhism and the religion's contribution in universal well-being on November 6 in the national capital. The seminar will be organised at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri.

"About 40 international Sikh youth from USA, UK, Malaysia, Canada, Thailand, Australia, Netherlands, South Africa, Singapore and Italy and 20 youth from India will participate in the seminar," said Vinay Sahashrabuddhe, the President of ICCR. He said that the seminar will be followed by a three-day takht darshan yatra to three takhts, namely Patna Sahib in Patna (Bihar), Golden Temple in Amritsar (Punjab) and Hazur Saheb in Nanded (Maharashtra).

"The Sikh youth will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on November 6 and then leave for the three-day takht darshan," he said. He said that the seminar will focus on spiritual traditions in Sikhism and the idea of "vasudhaiva kutumbakam", Sikhism and its Historic role in protecting "the idea of India" and Sikhism and its culture of service to humanity.

The delegates will depart for their respective countries on 11 November, 2019. Sahashrabuddhe said a six-member committee under his chairpersonship was formed to plan and execute the seminar and takht darshan yatra. (ANI)

