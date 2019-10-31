International Development News
Ambulance carrying pregnant woman overturns in Delhi's Saket

An ambulance carrying a pregnant woman and her relative overturned in south Delhi's Saket area on Thursday morning after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said. The incident happened at Khanpur T-Point on MB Road around 6.35 am. The pregnant woman and the person accompanying her were then rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the driver could not control the ambulance after which it flipped, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). The driver of the vehicle received minor injuries.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, they added.

