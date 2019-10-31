International Development News
Development News Edition

Army wants homosexuality, adultery to remain as punishable offences

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:31 IST
Army wants homosexuality, adultery to remain as punishable offences

The Army wants homosexuality and adultery to remain as punishable offences to ensure discipline and has made a representation to the Defence Ministry, a year after the Supreme Court decriminalised these acts, sources said on Thursday. The sources also said the Army Act had a provision under which its personnel can be charged for homosexuality and adultery, but now it will be under another provision of the same Act.

The apex court last year decriminalised homosexuality and adultery. The sources said the Army has approached the Ministry of Defence raising concern over the decriminalisation of the acts in question.

They said keeping the actions punishable would act as a deterrent, failing which there would be severe discipline issues and create a command and control problem. At an interaction with reporters on Wednesday, General Ashwani Kumar, the Adjutant General in the Indian Army, said some cases could be "legally right but ethically wrong".

The Adjutant General's branch is responsible for welfare and also deals with different type of complaints against the Army personnel at all levels. "Anything told by the Supreme Court is the law of the land and has to be abided," said Kumar, who superannuated on Thursday.

Asked whether the Army will go for a review of the apex court judgment, he replied "How do you know that we haven't already done so?" The Army deals with cases of homosexuality and adultery under the relevant sections of the Army Act that prescribe punishment unbecoming of an officer, he said.

An officer, who faces charges of homosexuality, will now may not be tried under Section 46 of the Army Act, but under section 45 for "behaving in a manner unbecoming of his position and character expected of him". Section 46 prescribes punishment for "any disgraceful conduct of a cruel, indecent or unnatural kind".

"Moral turpitude and corruption cannot be accepted," Kumar said. He said 5 to 6 officers have been punished for moral turpitude but did not elaborate on the charges.

The conduct of the Army personnel is governed by the Army Act. Cases of homosexuality and adultery are still considered taboo in the Army. In its parlance, the army prosecutes officer for adultery on charges of "stealing affection of a brother's wife".

Earlier this year, Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said gay sex and adultery will not be allowed in the Army. "In the Army we never thought this can happen. Anything that was thought of was put in the Army Act. It was something which was unheard of when the Army Act was made. We never thought this is going to happen. We never allow it. Therefore it was not put in the Army Act," Rawat had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

AAP-BJP clash over Chhath pooja, Sanjay Singh sits on protest briefly

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh sat on a dharna briefly on Thursday, accusing the BJP of playing dirty politics over the construction of a Chhath Puja ghat in south Delhis Kalkaji, a day after the workers of the two parties clashed over the ...

Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze for 3rd consecutive day

The number of masked faces in Delhi continued to grow as the city remained blanketed under the pungent haze for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The capitals overall air quality index AQI stood at 410 at 4 pm on Thursday, a tad better...

RSS, Sewa Bharti played active role in polio eradication prog: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday credited the RSS and the Sewa Bharti for playing an active role in the polio eradication programme, saying their cadres worked behind the scenes but did not publicise their efforts. Presiding ...

Rains likely in parts of Maharashtra till Nov 7: IMD

Parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive post-monsoon rains for another week, said an official of the Indian Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019