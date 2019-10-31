Cops action saves 4-day-old baby girl from being buried alive

Timely action by police saved a four-day-old baby girl from being buried alive at an open ground here by her relatives who assumed that she was dead. The incident happened near the Jubilee Bus Station on Thursday.

Police sources said some local autorickshaw drivers after noticing two persons along with the baby grew suspicious and alerted police. Police found that the baby was alive and shifted her to a state-run hospital, the sources said, adding that she was doing fine.

However, no case was registered in connection with the incident as her grandfather presumed that the baby had died as she did not move and they wanted to bury the "body" instead of taking it to Karimnagar--their native place, a police official said. The baby was brought to Hyderabad two days ago and taken to a hospital for treatment of some genital problem, the official said, adding they were reportedly told by the doctors that the baby would not survive.

Meanwhile, they were informed that the condition of the baby's mother had become serious and on the way to the bus-stand they tried to bury the baby thinking that the child had died, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)