Noida to get plastic bottle-crushing machines on Friday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 22:15 IST
Three plastic bottle-crushing machines will be installed in the city on Friday as part of efforts to ensure proper disposal of plastic waste, the Noida Authority has said. One machine each will be installed at the Noida Authority office in Sector 6, Brahmaputra Market in Sector 29 and Sector 18 Market, it said.

"This is the first phase of installation of such machines and depending on the feedback from citizens more such machines will be installed across the city as per need," it said in a statement. The authority said each plastic bottle-crushing machine is being procured at a cost of Rs 2.25 lakh plus GST. HDFC bank is supporting the cause as part of its corporate social responsibility programme, it said.

"These machines will crush plastic bottles so that it can be easily recycled. This will reduce plastic waste of bottles by 85 per cent in volume and help fight serious environmental situations," the authority said.

