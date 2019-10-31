ISRO: Chandrayaan-2 orbiter detects Argon-40 on lunar exosphere

The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has detected Argon-40 on lunar exosphere from an altitude of approximately 100 kilometres, informed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday. "The CHACE-2 payload aboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has detected Argon-40 from an altitude of approximately 100 kilometres," tweeted ISRO.

Earlier this month, the ISRO had released images of the moon's surface clicked by Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) onboard Chandrayaan-2. The space agency had lost communication from its Lander Vikram which was supposed to soft-land on the far side of the moon on September 7.

The Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. After revolving the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)

