Delhi Police gets new HQ in Lutyens' Zone

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 22:41 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 22:40 IST
Delhi Police on Thursday got its swanky new headquarters, a 17-storey environment-friendly building in Lutyens' Zone. The event marked the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated the headquarters, said, "Finally, after 70 years they got their own house. It was delayed but it happened for good. The Delhi Police now has its own headquarters." Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal were also present, along with other dignitaries, at the function.

Presently, the headquarters of the force is housed in the towering PWD Building at the Income Tax Office area. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said the police, in the post-Independence era, had got the blessings of first Union Home Minster Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on many occasions, and is privileged to have got its own headquarters inaugurated on his birth anniversary.

The new police headquarters on Jai Singh Road has been built in a public-private partnership mode at a total cost of Rs 286 crore, officials said. The state-of-the-art complex is spread over an area of about eight acres and the building has 17 floors, which will accommodate all the functionally required officers, control rooms, conference rooms, control and communication centre, they said.

The building will be disabled-friendly and will have provisions for crèche and child-friendly room and also has a future provision for a helipad. In order to make it environment-friendly, fly ash bricks and AAC blocks using adhesive compound have been used to avoid usage of fertile soil and water as required for conventional mortar and curing, the officials said.

The building also has provisions of rainwater harvesting system and modern sewage treatment plant for complete recycling of sewage waste for horticulture and flushing, they said. The entire building has been fitted with latest LED lights and windows with Double Glazed Unit (DGU) glasses for minimum power consumption, the officials said, adding that it has received Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment.

The building has twin towers, along with 12 residential quarters, for officers. It also has a 500-seated auditorium with an ultra-modern sound system, along with LED stage lights and high-resolution video projector, it will be an asset for utilisation for regular briefings of Delhi Police officers, the officials said.

There are special provisions of lounge and briefing room for media persons, they added.

