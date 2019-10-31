Dispute over Rs 2.5cr land led to MP realtor's killing; 4 held

A dispute over a land parcel worth Rs 2.5 crore led to the murder of a realty developer here last week, police said on Thursday as it claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of four persons. Addressing a press conference here in Madhya Pradesh, Additional Director General of Police (Indore Range), Varun Kapoor, identified the arrested accused as Shashikant, Nayan Mandloi, Shubham and Sonu alias 'Cigarette'.

The four were arrested in connection with the killing of real estate developer Arvind Parmar, he said. Two more persons were involved in the case of which one is absconding and the other is in jail in another criminal matter, the police officer said.

Parmar was first shot and later stabbed by assailants in the evening of October 21 when he was sitting in his office in Palia village, about 20km from Indore, police said. Kapoor informed that Parmar was developing a colony on a piece of land at Palia village under the name of 'Super City'.

He had a dispute with Shashikant and Nayan Mandloi over possession of the land worth Rs 2.5 crore, the IPS officer said. The duo wanted to capture this land parcel admeasuring two bighas (over one acre) by getting rid of Parmar.

Therefore, they hatched a conspiracy and gave a contract of Rs 20 lakh to one Arjun Panwar to eliminate the realty developer, Kapoor said. Panwar, a man with criminal antecedents, carried out the killing with the help of his associate Sonu alias 'Cigarette', he said.

Panwar is absconding and police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for his arrest, the ADG said. Another accused, Aman Mandloi, who was among the conspirators, is currently in jail under judicial custody in connection with a firing case, he added.

