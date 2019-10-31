International Development News
Development News Edition

Dispute over Rs 2.5cr land led to MP realtor's killing; 4 held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 23:13 IST
Dispute over Rs 2.5cr land led to MP realtor's killing; 4 held
Image Credit: Storyblocks

A dispute over a land parcel worth Rs 2.5 crore led to the murder of a realty developer here last week, police said on Thursday as it claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of four persons. Addressing a press conference here in Madhya Pradesh, Additional Director General of Police (Indore Range), Varun Kapoor, identified the arrested accused as Shashikant, Nayan Mandloi, Shubham and Sonu alias 'Cigarette'.

The four were arrested in connection with the killing of real estate developer Arvind Parmar, he said. Two more persons were involved in the case of which one is absconding and the other is in jail in another criminal matter, the police officer said.

Parmar was first shot and later stabbed by assailants in the evening of October 21 when he was sitting in his office in Palia village, about 20km from Indore, police said. Kapoor informed that Parmar was developing a colony on a piece of land at Palia village under the name of 'Super City'.

He had a dispute with Shashikant and Nayan Mandloi over possession of the land worth Rs 2.5 crore, the IPS officer said. The duo wanted to capture this land parcel admeasuring two bighas (over one acre) by getting rid of Parmar.

Therefore, they hatched a conspiracy and gave a contract of Rs 20 lakh to one Arjun Panwar to eliminate the realty developer, Kapoor said. Panwar, a man with criminal antecedents, carried out the killing with the help of his associate Sonu alias 'Cigarette', he said.

Panwar is absconding and police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for his arrest, the ADG said. Another accused, Aman Mandloi, who was among the conspirators, is currently in jail under judicial custody in connection with a firing case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Infection amnesia: Measles "destroys immune system memory"

Getting measles is even more dangerous than doctors had realized because it destroys immunity that the victim has acquired to other diseases, researchers said on Thursday.The findings help to explain why children often catch other infectiou...

Will speak to Centre to provide relief to farmers: Maha Guv to Shiv Sena delegation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday assured that he will speak to the Central government to provide quick relief and assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the state. I will request the Central government t...

UPDATE 2-Autos, miners keep European shares in the red as trade jitters resurface

European shares fell on Thursday, hurt by losses for miners and automakers as doubts grew over the prospect of a trade deal between the United States and China, with weak earnings from oil major Royal Dutch Shell adding to the gloom. A Bloo...

Kerala: Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen in coordinated op with Merchant vessel

Five fishermen who had ventured into the sea for fishing on October 28 from Chettuva Harbour were rescued in a coordinated operation by Indian Coast Guard and Merchant vessel MV Chrimson Knight on Thursday. In a coordinated operation by Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019