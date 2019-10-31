J'khand: Sentence review council decides to release 141 prisoners

The sentence review council in Jharkhand has decided to release 141 prisoners, according to an official release issued on Thursday. The decision was taken at the council's meeting today and it was chaired by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

"The prisoners who have completed their prison terms have the right to lead a normal life. "They have got their punishment for their mistakes and now every person of the society has the responsibility to include them in the mainstream," Das said.

He also asked the officials to convene meetings of the sentence review council once in every three months. The additional chief secretary for Home, Sukhdev Singh, chief minister's Principal Secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Director General of Police Kamal Nayan Choubey, Inspector General of Police (Prison) Shashi Ranjan and other officials were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)