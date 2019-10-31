International Development News
Hyderabad: Customs officials nab passenger carrying 667 grams smuggled gold at RGI airport

A man was arrested here at the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) airport for carrying smuggled gold in paste form weighing 667.2 grams worth over Rs 25 lakh, the Customs officials said on Thursday.

A visual of smuggled gold seized by Customs in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A man was arrested here at the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) airport for carrying smuggled gold in paste form weighing 667.2 grams worth over Rs 25 lakh, the Customs officials said on Thursday. The arrested person has been identified as Shek Fariyaz Ahmmed.

On October 30, the Air Intelligence Unit - B batch nabbed Ahmmed, who arrived at RGI airport in Hyderabad from Dubai. "The passenger tried to smuggle gold in paste form weighing 667.210 grams in nett valued at Rs 25,68,758 which was concealed in his rectum in six cylindrical-shaped tubes," a statement issued by Customs said.

A phone valued at Rs 1.09 lakh and 24 burqas costing Rs 72,000 were also seized from him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

