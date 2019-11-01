Over 3 dozen 'illegally plying' buses impounded in Noida, Gr Noida

More than three dozen buses operated by private owners and plying without valid documents were impounded by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday, officials said. The action was taken during a concerted campaign, 'Operation Clean', from 5 pm to 8 pm across Noida and Greater Noida where 80 privately-operated buses were inspected for documents, they said.

Major focus of the campaign was to check illegal plying of buses at crucial junctures like Sector 37, under Sector 39 police station limits, and Pari Chowk, under Beta 2 police station limits, which have become illegal waiting points for the buses, a senior official said. "Eighty buses were held up for inspection -- 14 of them in Pari Chowk in Greater Noida and 66 in Sector 37. Fourteen buses from Pari Chowk and 25 from Sector 37, total 39 buses plying without permit were impounded," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

"This action has been taken to ensure hassle-free traffic movement. Also, there have been some complaints about passengers being duped and looted while travelling at night in private buses," he said. Asked about the problems faced by passengers of these "illegally plying" buses, the district police chief told PTI, "We had coordinated with the roadways (the state transport department) and 50 buses were roped in to help the passengers reach their destination."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)