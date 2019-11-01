21 passengers injured as two buses collide

At least 21 passengers travellingin a state-run bus were injured, two of them seriously, afteranother bus collided with it at Murbad in the district onThursday night, police said

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation(MSRTC) bus collided with a private bus around 8.30 pm, policesaid

The injured driver of the MSRTC bus and others wereadmitted to a hospital in Ulhasnagar for treatment, policesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)