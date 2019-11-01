Telangana: Warden held for trying to sexually abuse two minor boys

A warden of a Vikarabad-based educational institution was on Thursday held for allegedly trying to sexually abuse two minor boys in the institute. According to Vikarabad police, "We have received a complaint from two boys students aged 12 and 13 years of an educational institution stating that their warden has tried to sexually abuse them in their hostel rooms. The police has nabbed the accused warden based on the complaint."

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this regard. As part of the investigation, the police reached the spot and further details will be revealed after the probe. (ANI)

Also Read: Jawan stabbed to death in Telangana

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)