Govt doctors in Tamil Nadu temporarily withdraw their strike
Government doctors in Tamil Nadu temporarily withdrew their strike on Friday.
Dr Ravindranath, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Doctors Association for Social Equality confirmed the development. Around 17,000 doctors were on strike for the past seven days demanding pay parity with central government doctors. On Thursday, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had issued an ultimatum to the protesting medicos in the state, threatening to replace them if they did not resume their duties.
Speaking to ANI, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had said, "If they (doctors) continue their protest, break in service orders will be issued to them. Their posts will be announced as vacant." The Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) had started an indefinite strike over their demands which included an increase in salary, quota in medical education and appointment of more doctors. (ANI)
Also Read: Chennai: Indefinite strike by TN govt doctors enters day 2
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- General Secretary
- Tamil Nadu
- state
- government
- medicos
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami receives honorary doctorate
Pantum Wins Procurement Contract to Supply 6,000+ Printers to Schools in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu bypolls: AIADMK claims Vikravandi, Nanguneri seats
Tamil Nadu: CM agrees for an inquiry into 'Panchami' land issue