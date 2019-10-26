Chennai: Indefinite strike by TN govt doctors enters day 2

Doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FDGA) members continued on Saturday with their indefinite strike for the second day inside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital premises here. Protesting doctors, including five doctors who are on a fast to death, are seeking an increase in salaries, quota in medical education and appointment of more doctors among other demands.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Raveendranath of Doctors for Social Equality Forum who was part of the protest said: "Government Doctors Federation of Tamil Nadu has been on strike from yesterday for the genuine demand. The government has called us for negotiation but negotiation failed as the state government did not accept our demands." "Doctors have been forced to go for an indefinite strike. In Tamil Nadu, more than 90 per cent of government doctors are on indefinite strike and five doctors are also on hunger strike," he said.

"Tamil Nadu government should accept the demands, the Chief Minister should call us for talks and should settle the issues peacefully so that people will not suffer. All the political parties are supporting us, he added. When asked about the talks with state Health Department Secretary, Beela Rajesh, he said that there was no favourable progess in the talks.

Emergency services are being attended to during the strike. Dr Santhi, Secretary of Doctors Association for Social Equality said: "Our doctors are strongly supporting the genuine demand of the Tamil doctors. They are pressing for four demands that for almost two years now. The doctor's salary is almost equal to sub-inspector or any low post workers only.

"The basic pay of the Tamil Nadu government is less than the central government doctors. This is the main important demand of increasing the salary. The government should seriously consider this demand," she added. (ANI)

Also Read: Health of ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif diagnosed with immune disorder improving: Doctors

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)