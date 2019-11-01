International Development News
Bigg Boss 13 in trouble as Karni Sena urges to ban show alleging obscenity

Rajasthan-based organization Karni Sena has sought a ban on the reality TV show 'Big Boss 13' for allegedly promoting obscenity during a task name 'Bed friend Forever'

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan-based organization Karni Sena has sought a ban on the reality TV show 'Big Boss 13' for allegedly promoting obscenity during a task name 'Bed friend Forever' Calling it "highly deplorable", the organisation in its letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar also urged the government to immediately put ban on broadcasting of Reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' and lodged an F.I.R. against CEO of colors channel and all producers, directors, actors and participants of the show.

"The makers of Big Boss Show have no shame or remorse of not bothering what kind of an impact will it leave on our generations to come. The format of the show is such that the makers of the show cannot show episodes where bonding, family values are given priority otherwise they fear of losing TRP's to other shows. You can very well imagine the vulgarity in the videos and clips that are not shown on-air," the letter read. "Even the contestants who have a massive fan base willing agree to give content to the show which is unhealthy to watch, just to make money out of it. They fail to realise that they have a fan base and that people would blindly follow what they say or do, in real life. To top that, the makers of the show are roping in new contestants who have had a reputation of being abusive in all the videos they are seen in," Karni Sena stated in its letter.

It also claimed that the show makers have not obtained Censor certificate from the Censor board. "Though the channel has not obtained Censor certificate from the Censor Board, they have the audacity to mould the content and format of the show the way they want to and assuming that having a back up in the form of Salman Khan, nothing and no one can harm them. We do not wish to believe the above said, but we are forced to believe it, watching the way the show is taking shape," the letter read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

