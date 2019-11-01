Nine drug peddlers held in UP

A gang of drug peddlers active in western Uttar Pradesh was busted with the arrest of nine people here, police said Friday.

Over 47 kg of contraband, a car and a motorcycle was seized, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.

He said the gang used to supply drugs in western UP.

