Arunachal govt prioritising modernisation of police force: CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the state government is prioritising modernisation of the police force. Inaugurating a new office building of the Superintendent of Police in the border district of Tawang in the presence of state Home Minister Bamang Felix, Khandu said the state government has sanctioned funds for procuring modern equipment for the police force, an official communiqu said.

Two more police battalions will be formed soon and recruitment process for filling 1,000 posts in the state police will commence shortly, the statement quoted Khandu as saying. The chief minister said besides allocation of Rs 2,500 crore for development of infrastructure in the state, an additional Rs 1,000 crore would also be sanctioned for it, the release added..

