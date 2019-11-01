Newborn saved from being buried alive now faces high-risk

She may have got a new lease of live having been saved moments before being buried alive here, but the newborn girl baby now requires a "high-risk" surgery for a , police said on Friday. On Thursday, police thwarted the attempt of a duo from burying the four-day old girl at an open ground after her relatives thought she was dead.

The child is now undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a state-run hospital for a genital-related problem and required a "high-risk" surgery, police said adding doctors would take a call on it. A video showing two policemen stopping the two men's attempt to bury the baby almost at the very last minute was aired by TV channels.

While one of the men is seen holding the child wrapped in a red cloth, the other squatted near a pit, apparently dug to bury the baby as the police approached them. Police rushed to the spot near the Jubilee Bus Station on being alerted by some local autorickshaw drivers who grew suspicious after noticing the two persons along with the baby.

Finding the baby alive, the police shifted her to the state-run hospital. However, no case had ben registered in connection with the incident as her grandfather and another relative presumed that the baby had died as she did not move.

The baby was brought here two days ago from Karimnagar and taken to a hospital for treatment of the genital problem. Her family members were reportedly told by doctors that she would not survive.

Meanwhile, they were informed the condition of the baby's mother had become serious and on the way to the bus-stand to return to their native they tried to bury the baby thinking that the child had died, police added. They wanted to bury the "body" here instead of taking it to Karimnagar, their native place, they said..

