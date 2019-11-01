Lonely Planet rates MP as 'Top 3rd Best Value Destination'

Madhya Pradesh has been designated the "Top 3rd Best Value Destination' in the world by global travel expert Lonely Planet, state officials said here on Friday. The honour for the state came as part of the top 10 countries, cities, regions and best value destinations listed in the "Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020", a Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board release said here on Friday.

"Madhya Pradesh, being one of the most diverse tourist destinations, has been honoured as Top 3rd Best Value Destination of the world,", it said. It added that the state offers wildlife-spotting at a lower cost than Africa, and boasts sites like Khajuraho's temples with fewer crowds than neighbouring Rajasthan.

The state is blessed with rich wildlife experiences, marvelous heritage, divine pilgrim spots, architectural wonders and food to suit everybody's taste. "It is a matter of great pride for us that MP has been ranked Top 3rd Best Value Destination," MPTB officials said here. They also presented a copy of the book to MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Lonely Planet Director and General Manager Sesh Seshadri said, "Madhya Pradesh enjoys a strategic location being surrounded by 5 other states in the country. Heartland of the nation, Madhya Pradesh by virtue of its central location and with a number of infrastructure projects is very tourist friendly". Lonely Planet is the world's number one travel guide book brand, providing both inspiring and trustworthy information for every kind of traveler since 1973..

