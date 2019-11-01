Woman held for killing husband in Rajasthan's Baran

A 26-year-old woman was arrested and sent to judicial custody for allegedly strangling her husband to death in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Friday. The incident had taken place last year at her residence but the woman allegedly misled police by claiming that her husband had committed suicide.

Apparently being fed up with her drunkard husband Jagdish after he thrashed her, Mamta Bairwa allegedly killed him on November 17, 2018, but misled police by concocting a story that her husband's death was a suicide. After police began investigation, the case took a different turn in February this year as the woman was found to be the prime accused.

On Thursday, Mamta was arrested from her parents' home in Jamuniya village of Jhalawar district, Baran City Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Kumar Meena said. He said Jagdish, who was addicted to liquor, had died under suspicious circumstances in November last year following which a case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Investigation revealed that on the night of November 17 last year, he had a heated argument with his wife, the SHO said. Enraged over his behaviour, Mamta used her sari and strangled him to death. Following morning, Mamta told her neighbours and police that her husband was found dead after a heavy bout of drinking the previous night.

The woman was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on February 2 this year and had been evading arrest since then, the SHO said. On Thursday, the woman was produced before a court that ordered her to be put under judicial custody, he further said.

