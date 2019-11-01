International Development News
Army jawan held for killing man in UP: STF

An army jawan accused of killing a man over a dispute in 2018 was on Friday arrested here by the Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF), officials said. Pinku Kumar, a native of Gulawathi in Bulandshahr district, is currently posted with the army's Mahar Regiment in Pathankot. He was arrested around 3 pm by the STF's Noida unit from Mathura, they said.

"Kumar, a constable in the army, was accused of killing Tekram on May 5, 2018 owing to a rivalry between their families, living in same village. "The case (against him) was registered in Bulandshahr over the matter and Rs 25,000 reward was announced on his arrest," STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Mishra said.

On Friday, the STF got a tip-off that he would be in Mathura for some work and a team was sent there, he said. He has been handed over to the Bulandshahr police for further proceedings, Mishra said.

During the probe, it was found that he had a criminal history, dating back to 2009, he said. The constable faces a case registered in 2018 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) at Gulawathi, the officer said.

Kumar is also named in a 2018 case of attempt to murder at the Greater Noida police station. Two FIRs are lodged against him at Bulandshahr since 2014 charging him rioting, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, among others, Mishra said. In 2009, two FIRs were lodged against him on charges of rioting, criminal intimidation, and provoking breach of peace, among others, the officer said.

