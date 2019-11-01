UP Cabinet approves Rs 446.46 cr for digital museum, Lord Ram's statue in Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to spend Rs 446.46 crore on building a digital museum, Lord Rama's statue and other beautification projects in Ayodhya.
Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to spend Rs 446.46 crore on building a digital museum, Lord Rama's statue and other beautification projects in Ayodhya. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
A government statement said, "In the meeting, the UP Cabinet approved Rs 446.46 crore for building a digital museum and a statue of Lord Rama in Ayodhya." "Besides this, a food plaza and a library will also be built in Ayodhya. In Varanasi, a tourist police station will also be made to help the tourists visiting the city," added the statement.
"In the meeting, Adityanath decided for more surveys and research for the creation of 28 development regions in Uttar Pradesh while two development regions in Sonbhadra have already been approved by the state government," the statement further said. (ANI)
Lucknow: MP Governor Lalji Tandon, UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurate new building of Kalicharan College
