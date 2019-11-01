Rajesh Bhushan given additional charge of Secretary (Security) in Cabinet
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday gave Rajesh Bhushan the additional charge of the post of Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat.
In a notice by the government, the competent authority approved the assignment of the additional charge of the given post to Bhushan.
Bhushan, a 1987 IAS Officer from Bihar is currently the Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat. (ANI)
