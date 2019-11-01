Gold worth over Rs 90 lakh seized at city airport

Gold worth Rs 94.2 lakh and foreign currencies were seized from different passengers upon their arrival at the airport here from various destinations over the last two days, the Customs department said on Friday. In the first incident, gold weighing 1.87 kg and worth Rs 75.66 lakh was confiscated from six passengers. The yellow metal was concealed in their luggage and also in rubbery form concealed in their rectums, a press release said.

On Thursday, a rubbery paste of gold weighing 468 gm and valued at Rs 18.55 lakh was concealed in the rectum of a passenger. In another incident on the same day, USD 10,000 equivalent to Rs seven lakh was seized from a passenger who was bound for Singapore, the release said adding further investigation was on.

