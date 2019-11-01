International Development News
Development News Edition

Mumbai member of UNESCO creative cities network for film, Hyderabad for gastronomy

UNESCO has designated Mumbai as a member of UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the field of Film, and Hyderabad in the field of Gastronomy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 23:00 IST
Mumbai member of UNESCO creative cities network for film, Hyderabad for gastronomy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

UNESCO has designated Mumbai as a member of UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the field of Film, and Hyderabad in the field of Gastronomy. Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel has congratulated the people of Mumbai and Hyderabad for this unique distinction, an official release said on Friday.

UCCN, created in 2004, is a network of cities which are thriving, active centres of cultural activities in their respective countries. The UNESCO Creative Cities Network now counts a total of 246 cities. The member cities that form part of the network come from all continents and regions with different income levels and populations.

The release said that they work together towards a common mission - placing creativity and the creative economy at the core of their urban development plans to make cities safe, resilient, inclusive and sustainable in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The 7 categories for recognition under UCCN are: crafts and folk arts, design, film, gastronomy, music, media arts and literature.

Three Indian cities have been earlier recognised as members of UCCN - Jaipur (Crafts and Folk Arts) in 2015, Varanasi (Creative city of Music) in 2015 and Chennai (Creative city of Music) in 2017. Culture ministry is the nodal ministry for all matters in UNESCO relating to culture. (ANI)

Also Read: FEATURE-Ssssh: As cities surge, some seek a new aim - peace and quiet

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-U.S. October job growth beats expectations despite GM strike

U.S. job growth slowed less than expected in October as the drag from a strike at General Motors was offset by gains elsewhere and hiring in the prior two months was stronger than previously estimated, offering some assurance that consumers...

UPDATE 4-Democrat Warren: Medicare for All would not raise U.S. middle-class taxes

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren proposed on Friday a 20.5 trillion Medicare for All plan that she said would not require raising middle-class taxes one penny, answering critics who had attacked her for failing to exp...

DGCA asks IndiGo to replace PW engines of 97 A320neo aircraft by Jan 31 or face grounding

Stating that desperate measures were required to put things in order, aviation regulator DGCA told IndiGo on Friday to replace the Pratt and Whitney PW engines under both wings of 97 A320neo aircraft at all costs by January 31 or they would...

Delhi air quality turns hazardous: Here's how to survive the choking pollution

With the air quality index in Delhi entering the Severe Plus category and the Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority declaring a public health emergency, experts have advised people to urgently take steps to protect their he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019