JKHCBAJ calls strike over shifting of court complex, transfer of powers

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 23:46 IST
  • Created: 01-11-2019 23:45 IST
The J-K High Court Bar Association's Jammu chapter on Friday went on a strike protesting against the proposed shifting of the court complex in Jammu. The chapter's members are also against transferring powers for registration of land documents from judicial officials to revenue officials.

Taking serious note of both the issues, the JKHCBAJ, has decided to abstain from the work in all courts, including the high court, district courts, subordinate courts, tribunals and revenue courts, for an indefinite period, the organization's president Abhinav Sharma said tonight. The members of the association have also strongly opposed the proposed shifting of the high court complex from Janipur in Jammu to Raika, he said.

Both the decisions are not in the interest of the public or the advocates, Sharma said. On the transfer of powers, he said magistrates have the legal knowledge, but revenue officials are not well versed with intricacies of the law, except for possessing knowledge on the subject of revenue laws.

The bar association claimed that the shifting of the court complex would cause inconvenience to the people. Meanwhile, the J-K government appointed senior IAS officer Dr. Pawan Kotwal as the first inspector general of registration along with with all district and divisional level officials after the formation of a separate registration department.

