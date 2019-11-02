Providing right food key to addressing malnutrition: Minister

Calling for a change in the way malnutrition is understood, West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja on Friday said providing the "right food" is the key to address the problem. Panja was speaking at the release of Unicef's "The State of the World's Children" report here.

"The way we understand and respond to malnutrition needs to change. It is not just about giving enough food to children to eat. It is important to offer them right food. That is our common challenge today," she said.

Malnutrition caused 69 per cent of deaths of children below the age of five in India, according to the report. Children across the world are facing a triple burden of malnutrition, hidden hunger and overweight, it said.

The West Bengal government and the Unicef will work together towards addressing the problem of malnutrition, Panja said. "We already have the programs and schemes in place to provide necessary... nutrition-specific and sensitive interventions," the minister said.

