J-K: One LeT terrorist arrested in Sopore
One person allegedly belonging to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba on Saturday was arrested in Sopore.
One person allegedly belonging to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba on Saturday was arrested in Sopore.
The terrorist was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Also Read: Indian artillery guns targeted terrorist launch pads in PoK's Jura, Athmuqam and Kundalsahi last night
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- terrorist
- LashkareTaiba
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Ex-SPO among 2 Hizbul terrorists behind killing of 2 non-local civilians in south Kashmir: Police
Previous Cong governments were scared of threats of terrorists, says PM Narendra Modi at rally in Haryana's Rewari
Afghan special forces killed 16 Taliban, ISIS terrorists in operations
Indian artillery guns targeted terrorist launch pads in PoK's Jura, Athmuqam and Kundalsahi last night
Afghanistan: 12 Taliban terrorists killed, 16 villages liberated in Baghlan province