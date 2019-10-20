Indian artillery guns targeted terrorist launch pads in PoK's Jura, Athmuqam and Kundalsahi last night

Indian Army targeted terrorist launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Jura, Athmuqam and Kundalsahi areas with artillery guns last night after credible inputs of a significant number of terrorists operating there, according to sources. Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others injured after Indian Army launched artillery attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Indian responded after Pakistan Army carried out artillery firing on Indian positions to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into India, sources told ANI. The Indian Army which had specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists at launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC), started targeting them to prevent the infiltration of the Pakistan Army-sponsored terrorists, the sources said.

An Indian Army spokesperson said that last night Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation to assist infiltration by terrorists into. "As a result, calibrated escalation of area weapons was undertaken by the Indian Side in which terrorist launch pads, Pakistan Army posts giving incidental protection to these launch pads and certain gun positions were hit," he said.

The spokesperson said the "Indian Army retains the right to respond at a time and place of it's choosing in case Pakistan Army continues to assist terrorist activities across Indian borders." Sources said caliber escalation included the use of artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory.

Sources said that four launch pads in Neelam valley of PoK were targeted and fatalities have been reported. The terror launch pads attacked by the Indian Army are operated by the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) which wants to push terrorists into to spark violence in the region.

In ceasefire violation by Pakistan, two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. "Indian forces caused heavy damages and casualties to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector," an Indian Army spokesperson said. (ANI)

