Amarinder Singh launches first of its kind 'Punjab job helpline'for job seekers

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said that the state government has launched first of its kind Punjab job helpline number for the job seekers.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said that the state government has launched first of its kind Punjab job helpline number for the job seekers. Taking to Twitter, Singh appealed all the job seekers to call the helpline number and utilise the facility.

"Launched first of its kind Punjab Job Helpline number, 76260-76260 for the job seekers. The first call was made by me to Vikramjeet, from Tarn Taran who was happy to hear about the initiative. Appeal to all to call on the helpline number," Singh tweeted. Along with the tweet, Singh shared a video featuring the Chief Minister receiving the first call from a job seeker, Vikramjeet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

