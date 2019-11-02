Political leaders greet people on Chhath Puja

Leaders cutting across party lines greeted devotees on the first day of Chhath puja on Saturday. BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are among the leaders who wished people on the occasion.

"Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen on 'Chhath Puja', the great festival of Sun worship and public faith," Home Minister Shah said on Twitter. Delhi BJP chief and lawmaker Manoj Tiwari, who hails from Bihar, also greeted people on the occasion.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in a message wished happiness, peace, health to devotees. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi has sent her best wishes on Chhath Puja -- the festival of public faith and nature worship. Expressing special reverence for all the devotees, Gandhi has prayed that Lord Son and mother Chhath provide happiness, peace, health, wealth and prosperity to all," the statement read.

Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi also wished people on the occasion. Chhath festival should inspire all of us to spread the sweetness of 'Thekua' in society and save nature," Priyanka tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister wished "all the brothers and sisters of Purvanchal" on the revered occasion. "I pray God Son and Chhathi mother for happiness, peace, and prosperity on this occasion," he said. Chhath festival began on Thursday and is being celebrated in different parts of the country especially in Bihar, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi. The festival starts with paying respect to the setting sun and culminates with offering water to the rising sun.

This year, the puja began on Thursday evening and will continue till Sunday morning. President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the citizens by wishing happiness on the occasion.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Chhath Pooja. Let this Chhath Pooja be an occasion to express our devotion to Sun God, Mother Earth and rivers. May this festival bring happiness to everyone's life and inspire us to respect the nature more," the President tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi: Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, raises demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)