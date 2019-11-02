International Development News
Development News Edition

Political leaders greet people on Chhath Puja

Leaders cutting across party lines greeted devotees on the first day of Chhath puja on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 14:50 IST
Political leaders greet people on Chhath Puja
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Leaders cutting across party lines greeted devotees on the first day of Chhath puja on Saturday. BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are among the leaders who wished people on the occasion.

"Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen on 'Chhath Puja', the great festival of Sun worship and public faith," Home Minister Shah said on Twitter. Delhi BJP chief and lawmaker Manoj Tiwari, who hails from Bihar, also greeted people on the occasion.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in a message wished happiness, peace, health to devotees. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi has sent her best wishes on Chhath Puja -- the festival of public faith and nature worship. Expressing special reverence for all the devotees, Gandhi has prayed that Lord Son and mother Chhath provide happiness, peace, health, wealth and prosperity to all," the statement read.

Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi also wished people on the occasion. Chhath festival should inspire all of us to spread the sweetness of 'Thekua' in society and save nature," Priyanka tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister wished "all the brothers and sisters of Purvanchal" on the revered occasion. "I pray God Son and Chhathi mother for happiness, peace, and prosperity on this occasion," he said. Chhath festival began on Thursday and is being celebrated in different parts of the country especially in Bihar, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi. The festival starts with paying respect to the setting sun and culminates with offering water to the rising sun.

This year, the puja began on Thursday evening and will continue till Sunday morning. President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the citizens by wishing happiness on the occasion.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Chhath Pooja. Let this Chhath Pooja be an occasion to express our devotion to Sun God, Mother Earth and rivers. May this festival bring happiness to everyone's life and inspire us to respect the nature more," the President tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi: Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, raises demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Tear gas as thousands defy police in latest Hong Kong march

Hong Kong, Nov 2 AFP Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon Saturday as thousands of protesters hit the streets, defying authorities with another unsanctioned march as the democracy movement shows no signs of abating after nearly ...

India has received "fullest" support from US on Kashmir issue: Shringla

Noting that India has received the fullest support from America on Kashmir, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that New Delhi is happy that the Trump administration has taken a very very understanding view on the issue....

UPDATE 1-Palestinian killed, 2 wounded in Israel-Gaza counter strikes

Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets at Israel and the Israeli military responded with a wave of pre-dawn air strikes in Gaza killing one man on Saturday, Palestinian and Israeli officials said.The Israeli army said it targeted ...

Pakistan army says supports elected government amid major protest

Pakistans powerful military said it supported the countrys elected government and the constitution, as tens of thousands of opposition protesters gathered in the capital demanding that Prime Minister Imran Khans year-old government quits by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019