Hardcore Naxal surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

  • Dantewada
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 15:00 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 15:00 IST
A 26-year-old Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, surrendered before the Dantewada police on Saturday, an official said. Baman Mandavi turned himself in before the police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada town, citing disappointment with the Maoist ideology and exploitation of lower-ranking cadres by senior Naxal leaders, Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said.

Mandavi was a section commander of "platoon number 26" under Katekalyan Area Committee of Maoists, the official said. He had joined the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2010 as a lower rank member, and was instrumental in carrying out several attacks on security forces in Dantewada and Sukma districts, he added.

Mandavi was involved in the 2014 attack at Tahakwada village in Sukma district, where 16 CRPF personnel were killed and at Mailwada in Dantewada in 2015, where seven CRPF jawans died after their vehicle was blasted with an IED, Pallava said. Mandavi was given Rs 10,000 as "encouragement money" and further assistance will be provided to him under the state government's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, he added.

Last month, 28 Naxals, four of them carrying cash reward on their heads, had surrendered in Dantewada district. PTI Cor TKP ARU ARU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

