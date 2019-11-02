International Development News
Anti-human trafficking units, women help desks to be set up using Nirbhaya fund: Irani

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that anti-human trafficking units will be established in all districts and women help desks set up in police stations across the country using the Nirbhaya fund. The Nirbhaya Fund was announced by the Centre in 2013 after the sensational December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder case in Delhi. Its aim was to support the initiatives of the government and the NGOs working towards the safety of women.

Irani took to Twitter to announce that anti-human trafficking units would be established in all districts and women help desks set up in police stations across the country using the non-lapsable corpus fund. She said the move aims to strengthen women safety and instil a greater sense of security among them.

"Nirbhaya Fund will help set-up women help desks in all police stations & anti-human trafficking units in all districts across the nation. Initiative is an example of interdepartmental cooperation leading to effective governance under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji," she said in a tweet. Irani further said that the move will go a long way in ensuring the safety of women and children.

"Grateful to Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and @HMOIndia for speedy intervention & ensuring efficacy in fructifying this kind of first-ever initiative to be implemented through Nirbhaya fund. It will go a long way in addressing women & children safety issues," she said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

