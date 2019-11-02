International Development News
Maharashtra: 'Mahayuti' leaders meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Leaders of 'Mahayuti' (BJP-Sena alliance) including Ramdas Athawale, Mahadev Jankar and Vinayak Mete on Saturday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed the ongoing issues on government formation in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 15:36 IST
'Mahayuti' (BJP-Sena alliance) leaders including Ramdas Athawale met Maharashtra Governor [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Leaders of 'Mahayuti' (BJP-Sena alliance) including Ramdas Athawale, Mahadev Jankar and Vinayak Mete on Saturday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed the ongoing issues on government formation in the state. The political leaders also held discussions over the untimely rainfall in the region as well as on the losses caused by the heavy downpour.

They also demanded the Governor to provide compensation to farmers of Maharashtra who had been affected. Shiv Sena has been locked in a power tussle with the BJP in the state over a "50-50" power-sharing agreement.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra, BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena obtained 56 seats whereas NCP and Congress registered a victory on 54 and 44 seats respectively in the 288-member assembly. After the announcement of results, Shiv Sena claimed that there was a 50-50 power-sharing agreement between the two parties before the 2019 parliamentary elections this year but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the ally was not promised the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

