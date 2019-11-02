Navjivan Express to have LHB coaches from Nov 3

From Sunday, Navjivan Express wouldhave LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches that are equipped withmodern technology to prevent capsizing of rakes in the eventof a derailment

The coaches were introduced in the Chennai-Ahmedabadtrain with an aim to provide better service to passengers, apress release from Southern Railway said here on Saturday

PTI VIJNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)