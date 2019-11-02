International Development News
  PTI
  • Hyderabad
  Updated: 02-11-2019 16:25 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 16:25 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will be representing India in the forthcoming "No Money for terror" conference to be held in Australia next week. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Reddy said he would be leading a group of officials from NIA, Intelligence Bureau and External Affairs to the conference, which would deliberate on how to counter terrorism, stop funding for terror activities and extraction of criminal among countries.

"I will be leading a teamof senior officials from NIA, IB and MEA to the conference. There will be discussions on measures to control terrorism. The conference will be on November 6,7 and 8. The focussed issue is how to stop money flow to terror activities and what kind of coordination is needed among the countries ," the Union Minister of State for Home said.

The Minister said India would raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism in India. According to him, as many as 70 countries have agreed to participate in the conference so far.

Paris hosted the conference in April last year, he said adding India was ready to host the event in 2020. Replying to a query, he said inquiry is on to nab the perpetrators who gunned down five labourers belonging to West Bengal recently in Kashmir.

The five labourers were dragged out of their rented room and shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Kashmir on Tuesday. One labourer, also from Murshidabad, sustained bullet injuries in the attack and was currently undergoing treatment at a Srinagar hospital.

"We will not leave the culprits. J&K police, Army and Paramilitary forces launched hunt for the killers. Even if they hide in Pakistan, we are not going to leave them," he said.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy held a review meeting with the officials of Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) on cotton procurement in Telangana for the current season. The CCI would be procuring the commodity from as many as 107 centres across the state.

He requested the farmers to bring the cotton after proper demoisturisation, to the procurement centre..

