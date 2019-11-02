Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court
A major scuffle broke out on Saturday between Delhi Police and lawyers in the Tis Hazari Court here.
A major scuffle broke out on Saturday between Delhi Police and lawyers in the Tis Hazari Court here. Firing also took place in which one lawyer was reportedly injured. He has been admitted to St Stephen's Hospital.
Lawyers are sitting on a protest in the court premises. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
