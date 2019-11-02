International Development News
Director, 3 engineers among 34 held for violating construction ban in Noida, Gr Noida

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 17:20 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A director and three engineers were among 34 people arrested on Saturday from sites of five real estate groups in Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating the ban on construction activities imposed in Delhi-NCR over an alarming spike in pollution, officials said. The crackdown on violators came a day after the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, a panel mandated by the Supreme Court, declared a "public health emergency" in the Delhi-NCR and banned construction activity till November 5 in the region.

Also, two ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants were seized from a project site of Wave Infratech in Noida, while a penalty of Rs 5 lakh was slapped on Blue Walk Pathway group in Greater Noida (West), and notices served on Mahagun and Gaurs group for violating guidelines on containing air pollution, the officials said. A joint inspection was carried out by officials from the regional office of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the district administration and the district police, a senior official said.

"Thirty-three people were arrested from four sites in Noida by the City Magistrate, while one was held by the Deputy Collector in Dadri. The action has been taken to ensure the implementation of the EPCA guidelines and in public interest. "Similar action would be continued in future also and EPCA guidelines complied with," District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, B N Singh told PTI.

A maximum of 20 people including a project supervisor was arrested from Wave Infratech's site in Noida, City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said. Seven people, including a manager and three engineers, were held from the site of Sikka Kaamna Greens in Sector 79, he said.

Five people including a supervisor were held from the site of Amore Wave City Centre in Sector 32, while one person was held from the site of Ace Tower on Nithari Road in Sector 40 over illegal construction, he added. "Vinod Kumar, the director of Saviour Green Arch, was arrested from the group's project site in Bisrakh, Greater Noida where construction work was found underway. A case has been lodged against the group," Deputy Collector, Dadri, Rajeev Rai said.

"Mahagun and Gaurs Group had a stone crusher plant and a mixer plant at their project sites and have been issued a notice which has sought their explanation, failing which action would be initiated against them," Rai told PTI. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida and Greater Noida were recorded above 400, that is, in the "severe" category on Saturday, according to official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

