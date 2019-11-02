International Development News
Crime Branch busts ATM card cloning racket, arrests 6

The Crime Branch has busted an ATM card cloning racket and apprehended three persons and seized 67 cloned cards from their possession, police said in a statement.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch has busted an ATM card cloning racket and apprehended three persons and seized 67 cloned cards from their possession, police said in a statement. The accused have been identified as Shrehansh Nitin Kothadia, Anubhav Nayak and Dilshad, natives of Mumbai.

Besides cloned cards, one skimming machine, two spy cameras, an MSR writer to write the data on the empty card and a laptop were also recovered from their possession. Upon receiving information the Special Task Force of the Crime Branch on Friday laid a trap about a gang involved in ATM card cloning and caught them near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminus.

On their interrogation, it was revealed that the gang operates across the country using a skimming machine and spy cameras made for a specific type of ATM Machine from Nigerian national. After tracing specific type of ATM Machine they would install their skimming machine and spy camera in such a position that the PIN number of the card user could be video recorded in it, police said. The Mumbai Police have been informed about their arrest for further legal action. (ANI)

